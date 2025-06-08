Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

