Bank of New Hampshire Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.72 and its 200 day moving average is $399.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.