Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

