International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $270.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

