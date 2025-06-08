Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,049,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19,587.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 287,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,814,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after buying an additional 97,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 504,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

