Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

