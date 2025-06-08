Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

