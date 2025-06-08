Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,268,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.16.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

