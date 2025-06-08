Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.