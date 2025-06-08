Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,553 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2%

VZ stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

