PFW Advisors LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

