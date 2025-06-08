Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

