Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $267.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.