Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (BIO, BN, CMP, CPRI, IFS, INGR, JOE, KGEI, MXCT, NAMI)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, June 8th:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

