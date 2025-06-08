Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (BIO, BN, CMP, CPRI, IFS, INGR, JOE, KGEI, MXCT, NAMI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, June 8th:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

