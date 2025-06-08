Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to achieve above-average revenue and earnings growth compared to the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits into expanding operations rather than paying dividends, which often leads to higher price-to-earnings ratios. Investors buy growth stocks for their potential capital appreciation, though they can carry greater volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 9,535,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $990.26. 623,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $925.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 3,676,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Featured Articles