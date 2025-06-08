Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $274.48 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

