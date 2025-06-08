Defense Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, Rocket Lab USA, Citigroup, and Analog Devices are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks represent publicly traded companies in the defense industry, encompassing manufacturers of weapons, aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions and other military services. Their performance is chiefly driven by government defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and long-term procurement contracts, often resulting in more stable cash flows and dividends compared with more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.71. 5,792,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,997. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $215.80.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,039,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,514,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,574,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,417. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.32.

