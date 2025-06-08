Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $255.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

