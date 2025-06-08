Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

International Business Machines stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $166.81 and a one year high of $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

