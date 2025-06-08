iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $213,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

