Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

