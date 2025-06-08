Best Biotech Stocks To Research – June 8th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Veeva Systems, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize medical and biological products—such as drugs, vaccines, gene therapies and diagnostic tools. Their prices tend to be highly sensitive to clinical?trial results, regulatory approvals and patent developments. As a result, biotech stocks can offer substantial upside potential but also carry elevated risk and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $401.99. 2,629,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,947. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.81.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,127. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average is $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,285. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $176.41 and a 12 month high of $291.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average is $230.21.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,265. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.50. The company had a trading volume of 960,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.01 and its 200 day moving average is $460.33.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $152.07. 2,749,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a 200 day moving average of $260.27. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

