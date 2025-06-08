Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 70 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

