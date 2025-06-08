Kennebec Savings Bank Buys 30 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $371.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.70. The company has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.