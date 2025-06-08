Lpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

