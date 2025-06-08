Top Retail Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks—ranging from department stores and supermarket chains to online marketplaces—are often used by investors to gauge consumer spending trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $30.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,995,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,563,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.34.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,343,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,961,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.08. 26,605,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,003,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

