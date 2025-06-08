NavPoint Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.