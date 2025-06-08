iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

