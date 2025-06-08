Dentgroup LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.