Lpwm LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

