Griffith & Werner Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.