Griffith & Werner Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Griffith & Werner Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.19.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

