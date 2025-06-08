Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 178,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $163,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.