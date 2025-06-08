Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $341,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average is $272.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.