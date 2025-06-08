Bangor Savings Bank Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $416.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

