Analyzing CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99% Novartis 23.56% 37.24% 15.85%

Risk & Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Novartis 3 6 1 1 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CannaPharmaRX and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Novartis has a consensus target price of $123.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Novartis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novartis is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Novartis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.02) -0.22 Novartis $53.22 billion 4.68 $11.94 billion $6.40 18.44

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novartis beats CannaPharmaRX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

