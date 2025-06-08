Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household products that a grocery retailer holds for sale. These stocks are managed to balance consumer demand, shelf?life constraints and supplier lead times, ensuring shelves stay stocked without excessive waste. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.60. 28,140,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,713,389. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.67. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $1,014.94. 1,852,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $993.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $979.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 15,583,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,900,703. The company has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

