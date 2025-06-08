Washington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

