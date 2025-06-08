The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 5.2% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,049,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19,587.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,814,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,783,000 after acquiring an additional 97,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 504,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

