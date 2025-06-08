RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

