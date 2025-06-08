Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 67,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 3.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,570,192.16. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.