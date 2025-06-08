Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

