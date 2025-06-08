iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2%

BATS:QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

