Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

ORCL opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $487.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.