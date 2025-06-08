iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.