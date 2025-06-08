Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

