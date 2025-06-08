ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%
VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.54.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.