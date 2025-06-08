Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online rather than through physical storefronts. Investors in these stocks often focus on metrics like digital revenue growth, customer acquisition costs and online traffic trends to assess performance. Because they’re tied to consumer spending and technology adoption, e-commerce stocks can exhibit higher growth potential—and volatility—than traditional retail shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. 9,886,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,858,114. The company has a market cap of $781.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 164.05 and a beta of -0.76.

