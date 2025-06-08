The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Griffith & Werner Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 4.2% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $247,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

