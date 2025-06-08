Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $926,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4%

CVX stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

